A LOCAL choir has raised more than £2,000 for charity in memory of its former chair.

Kaleidoscope collaborated with Mind Burton and District and has hosted a number of events to help raise funds.

Members decided to support the charity in memory of Helen Klich.

The latest cheque – for more than £900 – helped the group pass the £2,000 fundraising milestone.

For more information on joining the choir visit kaleidoscopechoir.co.uk.