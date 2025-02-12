A MONTHLY market in Whittington has been saved after new organisers stepped in.

The event on The Bell car park had been in doubt after the retirement of those who had previously run it.

But a small group of locals have now come together to save the market which will begin once again from 19th April and then on the third Saturday of each month.

A spokesperson said:

“The car park should look as bright and cheerful as ever with stallholders waiting for your custom. “However, new stall are needed. So if you know anyone with a small business who would like the opportunity to promote their wares please get in touch.”

People can email juliaj_spencer@hotmail.co.uk or glen@glentaylor.net for more details.