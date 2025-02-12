PLANS to convert a house in Fradley into a children’s home have been withdrawn.
The proposals had been drawn up for a property on Alexander Close.
It would have seen the plot converted for children aged between eight and 18, as well as two staff.
But objections had been raised by Fradley Parish Council over the suitability of the location for such a development.
The council said:
“Alexander Close is a quiet, community-spirited residential area and the proposed use is out of character with the existing environment.
“The introduction of a children’s home would fundamentally alter the nature of the occupancy leading to an adverse impact on the residential amenity of the area.
“There is also the potential for anti-social behaviour which could disrupt the wellbeing of local residents.”
Cllr Derick Cross had requested a call in of the application so it could be debated by the planning committee – but Lichfield District Council’s planning portal now confirms the plans have been withdrawn.
God forbid that society should help give a vulnerable children a stable life. Of course, children in ‘normal’ families are never anti-social………are they?
So if a child is unfortunate enough to need to be taken into care for some reason, “a quiet, community-spirited residential area” is not the right environment for them? Where should children’s homes be located? Areas with drug dealing and violence? Next to a busy road? In a red light district? In a high crime area?
Children in care need care and do not deserve to be simply written off. This decision looks like the very worst kind of nimbyism.