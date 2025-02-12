Detectives have launched an appeal after a rural home was burgled by a man.

Police say the incident happened between 2pm and 6.30pm on Monday (10th February).

No-one was at the property on Cranebook Lane when the incident happened.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A man dressed in a black tracksuit with the hood pulled over his head was dropped off on Cranebrook Lane by a blue car at about 4.30pm.

“We think the car was a Nissan Juke but we’ve not been able to confirm it yet.

“CCTV from the house shows the man come back into view while carrying a box with both hands. We then believe the suspect is picked up further down the road or at a nearby junction.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone with any information that can help us with our investigation. We know there were lots of vehicles passing the area when the suspect was walking down the road with the box and we’re keen to speak to anyone with any dashcam footage from the time.”