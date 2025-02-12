THREE people have been arrested after police raids as part of an investigation into vehicle thefts in Lichfield.

Officers from policing teams in Lichfield and Tamworth teamed up for raids this morning (12th February) at a number of properties.

Footage of the police raids

A 20-year-old man, from Tamworth, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and dangerous driving. A 28-year-old man, also from Tamworth, and a 31-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent, have both been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

Sergeant Sian Moran said:

“We are committed to tackling vehicle crime and working closely with our neighbouring forces to target those involved in organised thefts. “These searches form part of our ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal activity and protect the belongings of our communities. “We’re working hard every single day across Staffordshire to relentlessly pursue those involved in theft, robbery and burglary.”