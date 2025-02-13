A NIGHT of classic love songs is coming to a Lichfield city centre venue.

The Sunday Acoustic Lounge returns to The Hub at St Mary’s on 23rd February.

The concert will feature singers Sarah Riches, Claire Andress, Zakk Dienn and Ruby Clarke performing a programme of laid-back numbers.

Tom Roberts, Sunday Acoustic Lounge producer, said:

“This promises to be another magical evening of songs you will know and love.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk or from the venue in person.