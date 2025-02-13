A TOTAL of £50million could be spent on building new schools and improving existing ones in Staffordshire over the coming year under new plans.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet will discuss proposals that could see scores of primary and secondary schools benefit from maintenance and enhancement projects.

The plans will also see an investment of around £10million to increase the number of placesavailable and to improve existing SEND provision in the county.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“Investing in our schools and creating an environment that fosters learning is essential for our children’s success. “This year we are dedicating £50million to Staffordshire schools for maintenance and improvements, with £10million specifically allocated to enhancing existing facilities for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities. “Additionally, we are committed to making our schools more energy-efficient, supporting the county council’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions. “This funding will also be used to create new school places and improve current provisions, ensuring that all children, regardless of their background, have access to quality education that helps them reach their full potential. “We’re committed to providing the best possible education for every child, and our targeted investment in schools demonstrates this commitment.”

The county council’s cabinet will discuss the plans on 19th February.