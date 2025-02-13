A HUSBAND and wife are trekking up Snowdon to raise cash for community fund We Love Lichfield.

Laura and Richard Evans, from Hopwas, have already started training before their challenge on 21st June.

The keen walkers have been busy clocking up the miles in the Peak District to prepare to take on Snowdown.

Laura, who owns Lichfield business Cathedral Hearing, said:

“Supporting the local community is important to me. We started raising funds for We Love Lichfield back in September 2024 and have seen first hand the amazing work they do to support hundreds of small voluntary groups across the district. “We are already donating £1 from every ear wax removal completed in our clinic, and hope that our Snowdon Challenge will inspire people to make a donation with every penny going to We Love Lichfield.”

Donations can be made via their online fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/page/laura-evans-1.

Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield, said:

“Thank you to Laura, Richard and Cathedral Hearing for supporting We Love Lichfield. “A local family and independent business giving back to its community is just brilliant. “I can’t wait to see the photos of the climb – and the money raised will make such a difference to local community groups.”

We Love Lichfield provides grants to a wide range of projects operating across the district of Lichfield.

All the money raised is invested through an endowment fund, with the financial return then distributed as small grants across the area.

For more information visit www.welovelichfield.co.uk.