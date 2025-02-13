FAMILIES can sign up to enlist on a half-term discovery day at the Staffordshire Regiment Museum.

The Whittington venue will host the events on 18th and 20th February.

A spokesperson said:

“Visitors can sign up at the First World War attestation station inside the museum before taking a tour of the World War One trenches. “There will also be family-friendly trails and craft activities, as well as a chance to explore the static display of military vehicles.”

The discovery days run from 10am to 3pm.

For more details visit the Staffordshire Regiment Museum website.