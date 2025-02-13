CHANGES to National Insurance contributions will jeopardise the availability of care services, a Lichfield business has warned.

Executive Carers said the move would place an “unfair financial burden” on private providers while exempting the NHS and councils.

As a provider commissioned by local authorities to deliver community care services, the company said it meant it was being forced to shoulder the increase in National Insurance despite the funding coming from bodies which are exempt from the rise.

Boss Sara Bennett said the “inequity” threatened to undermine the financial viability of some private providers, which could lead to reduced services and additional pressure on the social care system.

“This increase is not only unjust but illogical. By exempting local councils and the NHS while burdening private providers, the Government is creating a two-tier system that disadvantages private organisations. “We’re expected to deliver the same quality of care under increasingly challenging financial conditions, all while competing with local councils who now have a distinct financial advantage in contract bidding. “This is nothing short of a betrayal of the people who depend on our services.”

The company is joining other private care providers for a day of action on 25th February. It will feature rallies and appeals to policymakers.

Sara said:

“We are committed to delivering high-quality care, but we need a level playing field. “The Government must recognise the value we bring and the untenable position we’re being placed in. “Without urgent action, those who suffer most will be the individuals and families relying on our services. “This is a fight for fairness, a fight for dignity, and a fight for those who cannot fight for themselves.”