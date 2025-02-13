PLANS to convert an Armitage pub building into a residential property have been approved.

The proposals had been submitted to Lichfield District Council for Spode Cottage on Rugeley Road.

They will see some sections of the Grade II listed two-storey building removed, including the flat roof toilet block and veranda.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal is effectively converting the existing property into a dwelling with minimum changes both internally and externally.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.