A NUMBER of items have been stolen from a property in Whittington Heath.

Police say an 18ft silver and blue Wincanton 18ft flat bed trailer was taken from Flats Lane between 10pm on 10th February and 5.55am the following morning.

Other items stolen include a child’s quad bike, garden furniture a set of grey and white bi-fold doors and packs of laminate flooring.

Officers believe the offenders smashed the lock off a gate to gain access to an outbuilding during the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 116 of 11th February.