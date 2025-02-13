A GUIDED walk will celebrate the female figures who have helped shape Lichfield.

The event will be held on 8th March as part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

A spokesperson said:

“This walk explores the lives of women with links to Lichfield across the centuries, showing how they demonstrated agency and achievement.”

The tour will start outside the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum at 2pm and last around an hour-and-a-half.

Tickets cost £6 and can be booked online or by calling 01543 264972.