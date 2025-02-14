A LOCAL artist has raised £300 for St Giles Hospice after completing a 25km swim.

Jackie Roberts, owner of Love2dream, took on the Dive into 2025 challenge to cover the distance within the first five weeks of the year.

She managed the feat, covering the equivalent of 200 lengths of the pool at David Lloyd Lichfield each week.

Jackie said:

“Being an artist who sells my designs as prints, Christmas cards and other gifts, the last few months of the year are really busy for me and I don’t get much chance to exercise. “So I decided to do something about that and came up with the idea of Dive into 2025 to challenge myself and to raise money for St Giles Hospice who are in desperate need of support.”

People can still support Jackie’s fundraising efforts by following the link to her JustGiving page on her website at www.love2dream.co.uk.