A LICHFIELD business has been appointed to handle communications for a leading Midlands construction consultancy.

Birmingham-based The Construction Consultants (TCC) provides specialist services in areas such as structural, construction, quantity surveying and project management.

It has now brought in Lichfield business Ian Strachan Communications to provide public relations support.

TCC co-founder and director Sandeep Singh Sunner said:

“This is a really exciting time for us as we have grown rapidly and have built up a portfolio of high profile and blue chip clients. “We have a great story to tell and we chose Ian Strachan Communications because of Ian’s expertise and contacts in our sector.”

Ian, who has previously worked in senior positions at LDV and Rover Group, said:

“TCC is a tight-knit team of very capable professionals committed to providing an excellent service to the consultancy’s clients. “I look forward to helping the consultancy and its people achieve their business objectives.”