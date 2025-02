LICHFIELD will look to consolidate top spot in the table when they head to Mellish this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens leapfrogged Dronfield after securing a 29-14 triumph over West Bridgeford last time out.

It means they now hold a two point advantage at the top with five fixtures left to play.

The previous meeting with Mellish saw the city side run out 36-17 winners back in November.

Elsewhere this weekend, Lichfield’s 2nds host Nuneaton 3rds.

Both fixtures kick off at 2.15pm.