A LICHFIELD singer has unveiled her new music.

Holly Rolfe’s single Still Breathing has been released today (14th February).

The 20-year-old performer, who is currently studying pop music at Leeds Conservatoire, has appeared at venues across the country – and is looking forward to sharing her latest music with fans.

She said:

“Still Breathing focuses on taking all the negative parts of a past relationship with a pinch of salt and knowing you are so over them. “Toxic relationships can feel suffocating but to leave them feels liberating. Still Breathing teases you with relationship cliches to shed light on your past partner’s immaturity and empty promises which untimely led to endless disappointment. “The song is a full stop – the death sentence to a relationship.”

Holly said the process of creating the song had been helped by some of her flatmates.

She explained:

“I wrote Still Breathing over the space of about eight months – the hook came quite naturally to me, but the bits in between took a while to write. “I was worried about it sounding too immature or strange, but as soon as I let that go I was able to have so much fun with it. “It’s given me the chance to play around with some cliches and my flatmates insisted they join in and help me finish it. We sat together, had such a laugh and tweaked a couple bits here and there, and that’s how Still Breathing came to be.”

For more details on the single visit facebook.com/hollyyrolfe.