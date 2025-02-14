SINGER-SONGWRITER Bryan Brindley is bringing his four-piece band to Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the gig on 2nd March.

Bryan has supported acts such as T’Pau, Toploader and Chesney Hawkes in the past, with his performance set to blend original numbers and classic tunes from artists including Crowded House, The Beach Boys and Noel Gallagher.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Bryan has proved popular with audiences at our Sunday Acoustic Lounge sessions so it’s great to be welcoming him back to The Hub with his own band.”

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk or from the venue in person.