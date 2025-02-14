LOVE has been in the air as residents at a Lichfield care home have celebrated Valentine’s Day.

Staff and residents created heart-shaped decorations and gifted each other home-made sweets, cakes and treats.

Couples that live in the home also enjoyed a romantic meal served in the private dining room.

General manager Amy Doyle said:

“We’ve all had a lovely day decorating the home and making gifts for each other and for our loved ones. “We’ve had a whole range of treats and Valentine’s themed fun and we have enjoyed every moment of it.”

Resident Gordon Poxon said:

“It has been a lovely day – me and my wife really enjoyed our special meal. “We’ve been married for 71 years and to be able to celebrate with a romantic meal is wonderful.”