COUNCIL chiefs say a new vision for transport priorities will support economic growth and carbon reduction, improve connectivity and enhance health and wellbeing.

The statement has been drawn up by leaders in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent in a bid to attract additional funding from both Government and the private sector.

As well as enhance the road network, the authorities also plan to work together to press for improved capacity on the West Coast Main Line.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways Cllr Mark Deaville said:

“Together we’re committed to creating an efficient and sustainable transport system for Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent. “This will increase opportunities for our communities, boost economic growth and support carbon reduction, while optimising our central location and existing connectivity. “We recognise that transport networks and operations ignore administrative borders, and that close collaboration is crucial to achieving our shared goals. “By pooling our resources, we can work effectively with central government and other key organisations, attracting the investment to help deliver on our vision and ultimately enhance the quality of life for residents and improve business operations.”

The joint statement will be discussed at the county council’s cabinet meeting on 19th February.