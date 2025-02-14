PLANS for a property in Little Aston to be demolished and replaced with a new five-bedroom home have been rejected.

The proposals had been submitted to Lichfield District Council for the site at 15 Newick Avenue.

A planning statement said the existing dormer bungalow was of “no particular architectural or historical merit”. It added:

“The replacement dwelling takes the opportunity to provide a well-designed and considered replacement, taking account of the woodland setting of the site, utilising traditional materials to improve the character and appearance of the site, while maintaining important trees and respecting its woodland setting.”

But planning chiefs refused to grant permission for the development.

A decision notice said:

“The proposed replacement dwelling, by reason of its excessive scale, height, and massing, would result in a development that is out of keeping with the character and appearance of the surrounding area. “The proposed dwelling is significantly larger and more imposing than the existing bungalow and neighbouring properties, resulting in a dominant and incongruous form of development that fails to respect the prevailing scale and proportions of the street scene.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.