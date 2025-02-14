A SEAT on Lichfield City Council has been won by Reform UK.

The by-election for the Stowe ward vacancy took place yesterday (13th February) and saw local businessman Dean Robertson come out on top with 394 votes ahead of Labour’s Matthew Turner who finished second with 329.

The new Reform UK city councillor said he hoped to “bring back common sense” in local decision making.

He added:

“I will bring a fresh perspective and fight to the issues that are so important for us all here in Stowe. “I will fight to save Lichfield’s councils from the dangers of Labour’s devolution, push key decision makers to revive our decaying city centre and highlight the waste of local taxpayers’ money.”

The vote was called following the resignation of Scott Hollingsworth – but the Liberal Democrats failed to retain the seat after dropping to fourth in the poll as Morag Maclean won 217 votes, behind third placed Conservative candidate Marcus Simmons with 255.

The Green Party candidate David Melhuish collected 69 votes.

Turnout for the by-election was 25%.