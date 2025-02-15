HIGHWAYS chiefs say an extra £15million will be invested in boosting roads across Staffordshire.

The money will fund an additional JCB Pothole Pro machine and crew, as well as being used to carry out preventative maintenance and tackling drainage and flooding issues.

It follows an £8million project last year to help repair more potholes and clear additional gullies.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways Cllr Mark Deaville said:

“The extra money invested last year has really paid dividends – we were able to come out of the wettest winter on record and put a concerted effort into fixing more roads. “We fixed on average 153 potholes every day last year and, added to this, were able to inspect 18% more gulleys. “Climate change and the effect it is having on our roads means we must also prepare for more extreme weather events. Therefore, this funding will also be used to address longer term issues, including enforcement on landowners with drainage assets affecting the highways. “Roads affect everyone in this county, and potholes especially are the one thing that fills my inbox as a cabinet member. This extra money means we will be able to build on last year’s successful programme, fix more roads and really make a difference to local people.”