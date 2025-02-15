NEW apartments have been opened in the city centre to offer temporary accommodation for people in need.

Lichfield District Council has developed the units to help tackle the increasing number of people being declared homeless.

Each apartment features a combined sleeping area and kitchen as well as a separate bathroom with a shower and toilet.

Funded through money from developers, the apartments have been created over the past seven months by specialist contractor Cardo and will be directly managed by the council.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, Cllr Alex Farrell, said:

“Like many other councils, we’ve seen a rise in the number of residents presenting as homeless or requiring our help to find a home. “Every single month, around 870 bed nights are required for individuals and families in our district so I am delighted that we have used money from developers to create new temporary accommodation properties for those people who are most in need. “With the development here – and other units planned across the district – we are determined to break the cycle of homelessness.”