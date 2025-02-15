A FORMER student will show she has the write stuff when she returns to a Lichfield school.

Sarah Hartley will visit King Edward VI School to mark World Book Day.

She will speak to current pupils about her work during assemblies on 24th and 25th February.

Sarah, 27, said:

“My books cover themes of romance, mystery, thriller, fantasy and coming-of-age, often with a strong female lead from the voice of a first-person protagonist. “My work usually has a contemporary setting, except I use the spaces in normal society to create homes and fantasy dwellings for my characters, inviting you to question the world we live in beyond the superficial surface of modern day life.”

Her new novel, Inkspy follows the story of a 17-year-old seeking to avenge her father’s death. It is available to order now on Amazon.