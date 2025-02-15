PLANS to distribute more than £1.4million in funding to six projects across Lichfield and Burntwood have been agreed.

The funding has been generated from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) which is paid by developers building projects in the area.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet has backed six projects to receive the money, including £200,000 to help restore phase two of the Lichfield Canal restoration and £45,000 for a multi-use games area in Alrewas.

Other projects that have been given the green light include a community park in Elford, speed awareness signs in Drayton Bassett and the introduction of yellow lines along Common Lane in Whittington.

The biggest beneficiary of the funding is Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, who are expected to receive more than £1.1million for a new primary health centre in Burntwood.

Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said:

“CIL money comes in from developers, so when they are building all over Lichfield district there is an allocation of money that comes to us. “A percentage of that goes to local parish councils and a large majority goes to us a district council to use. Last year we set some priorities for CIL of what we called infrastructure list. “So the priorities are broadly health care provision, transport infrastructure, environment and biodiversity and lower carbon initiative and the carbon investment fund.”

However questions were raised over why some projects which applied for funding were not scored as they appeared not to meet the infrastructure criteria.

Cllr Richard Cox said:

“I find it strange to work out why some are not included in terms of leisure and sporting activities. “I find these groups really add absolute value to our communities. Without them our communities are very much in a poorer state. “So I am going to say I’m rather disappointed in that, although I understand the criteria.”

Some of those to miss out on funding include the expansion of facilities at Chasetown Football Club, pitch resurfacing at Lichfield Hockey Club and roof replacement for the Scouts.

Cllr Farrell said:

“This process takes place each year and we can revise the priorities each time. So the last CIL allocation was very sports heavy for things that we funded and going forward we’ve currently got around £1million of CiL funding for the next 12 months. That round of funding will commence later this year and early next year. “This year has been fairly strong towards health and lots of money has gone towards this health centre in Burntwood. I’m hoping next year we can definitely evolve some of the sports clubs.”