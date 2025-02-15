PROPOSALS for a new care facility on land at Kings Bromley has been rejected.

Had it been given the green light, the scheme would have seen 100 Extra Care units created on land off Lichfield Road.

But a decision notice said the scheme had been refused permission over concerns around areas including the site being beyond the defined village settlement, issues around flooding and water run-off and access for vehicles.

The notice added:

“It has not been demonstrated that the public benefits of the proposed development would outweigh the identified harm.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.