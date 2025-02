CHASETOWN will head to Mossley for their latest league test.

Mark Swann’s men will be on the road this afternoon (15th February) as they make the journey in the Northern Premier League West.

The Scholars go into the game on the back of a resounding 4-0 victory over Kidsgrove Athletic which saw them climb to fifth.

Meanwhile, the hosts held out for a goalless draw against Wythenshawe in their previous test.

Kick-off is at 3pm.