LICHFIELD City fought back from a goal down to beat Stourport Swifts 2-1.

Callum Griffin and Joe Haines were both on target after the hosts went a goal down at the start of the second half.

Both sides observed a minute’s silence before kick off in memory of Thomas Collett – the Lichfield youngster who died of his injuries after a collision with a vehicle last year – on what would have been his 14th birthday.

City’s first chance of the game came in the opening minute, as the hosts carved through the Stourport backline, but Jude Taylor’s effort ballooned off his left foot and brushed the outside of the post.

Jim Hanson then fired over from the edge of the area five minutes later as the two sides battled to gain an upper hand in the first half.

Ivor Green’s men enjoyed a positive spell of possession as the first half drew to a close with James Wilcock and Dan Lomas linking up well in the middle, but the scoreline remained level at the break.

However, the visitors managed to turn the ball into the back of the net at the start of the second period following a melee in the area.

Callum Rudd nodded onto the crossbar moments later, while the visitors nearly found their second on the hour mark – but Connor Deards’ effort across the face of goal flew narrowly wide.

Haines then had a shot blocked in front of goal that went out for a corner, before Griffin finally brought Lichfield level when he smashed the ball into the back of the net of the half volley after 64 minutes.

Lichfield’s opener sparked a shift in momentum and Haines spun inside the area to fire past Dom Richards and give his side the lead for the first time in the game with just over 20 minutes to go.

Stourport desperately searched for a late equaliser, but City’s defence held firm to hold on for all three points.