A LICHFIELD GP is preparing to take on a gruelling 100km fundraising trek across the Sahara after being inspired by the tale of a local youngster.

Sarah Wright will complete the challenge in aid of Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The 47-year-old decided to take on the trek after being inspired by the story of Carter Chatting who has undergone years of treatment for leukaemia.

His parents Lucy and Matthew Chatting have set up the Carter the Brave organisation to help support other families and have raised more than £450,000 in the past nine years.

Sarah, who works for private GP clinic Midland Health, will join others for the trek to help boost the total even more and support the hospital where the youngster was treated.

She said:

“Since hearing Carter’s story I have been supporting this amazing organisation. “My main motivation is to get my fitness up to its optimum level while raising money for this deserving cause. “I have been training on the weekends, including doing a 21km walk. It isn’t the first time I’ve taken on this type of challenge though as I also trekked in the Himalayas a few years ago. “I’m not worried about it – I’m excited for what will be a life-changing adventure to push me out of my comfort zone.”

Sarah has already raised more than £1,330 thanks to donations from family, friends and colleagues.

Rupa Parmar, director of Midland Health, said:

“All of us are so proud of Sarah – we know she’ll give it her all. “We are also proud to be supporting the medical professionals at Birmingham Children’s Hospital who do amazing work caring for children and young people going through pretty challenging times. “

People can donate to the Carter the Brave fundraising efforts online.