A SUPERMARKET is giving Lichfield and Burntwood customers the chance to win their food shop for free.

Aldi is launching the scheme to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day on Monday (17th February).

Shoppers can upload a picture of their receipt, with 30 customers chosen at random to receive a £100 voucher.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi, said:

“This Random Acts of Kindness Day we want to give back to our customers by covering the cost of their weekly essentials. “We’re dedicated to offering exceptional quality and value without compromise year-round, and we hope this giveaway will be a great surprise for our shoppers.”

To enter, shoppers can send a picture of their receipt to KindnessCompetition@Aldi.co.uk on 17th February.