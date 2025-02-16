THE Birmingham Bach Choir is returning to Lichfield Cathedral for a performance of one of JS Bach’s most popular works.

The concert on 5th April will feature Mass In B Minor and star soloists led by baritone Roderick Williams OBE.

Joining him are the multi-award winning Sofia Ticciati, international countertenor Simon Ponsford and Ruairi Bowen who performed the Evangelist in Bach’s Passions at Bachfest Leipzig, the Wigmore Hall and Snape Maltings in 2024.

Completed in 1749 – a year before the composer’s death – Mass In B Minor is widely considered as a masterpiece of classical music.

Concert conductor Paul Spicer said:

“Bach’s B Minor Mass is one of the greatest works of the human mind. “It is at the pinnacle of his achievement which places it as high as we can measure greatness. “It is always a huge privilege to be able to perform this work –and as Birmingham Bach Choir it is always a homecoming for us. “The range of moods and emotions Bach covers in this huge work see us revelling in some of the most beautiful aria-like movements such as the Agnus Dei, and at the other end of the spectrum positively dancing with joy and excitement like the opening of the Gloria, with everything in between and beyond. “We are joined by a wonderful period instrument orchestra and some truly international soloists including our Patron, Roderick Williams.”

For ticket details visit birmingham.bachchoir.com.