CHASETOWN retained fifth place in the table after a 0-0 draw at Mossley.

The Scholars struggled to find their rhythm in the early stages, with Joey Butlin’s effort wide from George Cater’s cross the best of their opportunities in the opening phase of the game.

At the other end, keeper Curtis Pond stepped up with a stunning save to prevent Mossley from opening the scoring.

Jack Langston powered an effort over the bar and curled another wide of the post as Chasetown tried to get themselves in front.

The second period saw Sam Unitt go within a whisker of breaking the deadlock when his shot cannoned off the post and he failed to convert the rebound.

A goalmouth scramble saw Keiran Fenton, Oli Hayward and Unitt all involved, but the home defence managed to clear their lines.

It was to prove an afternoon of frustration as Chasetown were forced to settle for a point in their push for the play-offs.