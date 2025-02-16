A COUNCIL chief has confirmed that work taking place on the blue hoardings site in Burntwood is part of efforts to detect unexploded military munitions.

Vehicles and site huts have been installed on the land, which is owned by London and Cambridge Properties.

But Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, has held talks with the company to clarify what action is taking place on the site.

He said:

“I know many people are curious about what’s happening with the blue hoardings land. “While there are a few plans still in discussion – including an active planning permission for Starbucks – I have been assured that housing is not currently one of the options. “LCP say the current work is a 20-week programme which will by sifted to inspect for any unexploded ordnance.”

Parts of Burntwood were used as munition dumps towards the end of the Second World War.

Cllr Ennis said:

“The expectation is that most of the findings will be small shell casings or metal scraps. “I have asked that any significant finds are made safe and, if possible, kept aside so that we can potentially display these for public interest as part of the site development. “The works will be undertaken through daylight business hours and disruption will be kept to a minimum.”