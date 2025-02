DELICIOUS homemade cake and a cuppa will be on offer when Whittington church hall hosts the annual Fairtrade event.

It will take place from 10.30am to midday on 20th February.

The event is being hosted in conjunction with Coffee Stop and the Good Neighbour Scheme.

Everyone is welcome and there will be a raffle for a Fairtrade hamper and other goodies donated by the Co-op.