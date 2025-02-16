THE family of a Lichfield business owner have paid tribute following his death.

Graham Roberts, who had owned city shop Graham’s Cycles, died on 27th January.

His family said he would be remembered for his “passion and dedication”.

They said:

“Graham shared a life filled with love, laughter and countless cherished memories. “His legacy extends beyond his family. As the heart and soul behind Graham’s Cycles – for many years the only cycle shop in Lichfield – he brought joy and community to countless people. “His passion and dedication shaped a local institution. His impact on the Lichfield community will never be forgotten.”

Graham’s funeral will be held at Lichfield and District Crematorium in Fradley at 10.30am on 26th February, followed by a wake at the The Feathers on Beacon Street.