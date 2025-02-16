THE bosses of a Lichfield business says they have made the decision to close “with a heavy heart”.

Trinity Brew Co, at The Shires on Essington Close, confirmed it had poured its last pint.

The venue, which hosted events as well as providing a range of ales and beers, said a range of factors had been behind the decision.

In a statement, they said:

“It’s with a heavy heart that we call time on Trinity Brew Co. “We had some good times over the last five years, made some great beers, had some fun collaborations and hosted some amazing events, but ultimately it wasn’t enough. “With the current economic climate hospitality is really struggling, the tap room simply isn’t busy enough to maintain us – and to compound that, equipment failure led to us losing over 6,000 litres of beer and we never recovered from that. “We held out as long as we could but there was no light at the end of the tunnel and we have had to walk away. “We would like to thank everyone who has been to the tap room and all our trade customers who have bought our beer.”