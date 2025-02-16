LICHFIELD produced a fine all-round display to win 86-14 at Mellish.

Despite the wet weather, the visitors constantly threw the ball around and the vast majority of their handling was secure. It resulted in 14 tries – eight of which were converted by Kai Lucas-Dumolo.

There were first tries in the senior side for Jack Hamlet and Aled John, however, the real plaudit has to go Will Pearce for his solo effort and the first ever try of his career.

It took just under ten minutes for the city side to open the scoring with a powerful run from Jack Hamlet leaving three defenders in his wake.

From there on – aside the two minutes of positivity for Mellish when they did get on the scoresheet – it was all one way traffic.

Paul Maxwell-Keys, Rhys Davies, Kieran Higgins (2) and Harry Hitchen helped take Lichfield to a 38-14 half time lead.

There was no let up at all after the break and Higgins’ second try had brought up the century for the season.

Most of the remaining eight tries came because Mellish ran out of numbers to defend the incessant wave of attacks. By the end, they had just run out of steam.

John and Ollie Green took the total past 50 and then there were further scores for Kieran Reynolds (2), Matt Key, Josh Butler and a third for Higgins before Pearce concluded matters with total modesty.

Elsewhere, Dronfield defeated third place, Melbourne 26-14, but only picked up four points, so Lichfield’s lead at the top of the table inches its way to three.