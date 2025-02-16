A LICHFIELD travel business is celebrating after joining an award-winning franchise group.

Moustache Travel was started six months ago by Barry and Liam Fletcher-Hill, who had previously worked as an IT consultant and teacher.

Their business helps people book tailor-made holidays and has seen them team up with The Travel Franchise, which was recently crowned Best in Europe and the Top Lifestyle Franchise in the World at the International Franchise Association’s global Franchise Awards.

Barry said:

“We’ve gone from the regular Monday to Friday work with little to no flexibility, to running our own successful travel business – and now we get to help people plan their dream holidays every day. “Being part of a company that has just been named the best in Europe and the top lifestyle franchise in the world makes it even more special. “This business is all about freedom and flexibility. We choose our own hours, work from anywhere and we get to do something we love. “I’d encourage anyone who’s ever thought about running their own business to explore this opportunity.”

Liam added:

“People in Lichfield love having a dedicated travel consultant who really listens to their needs. “With so much information online, they can often feel overwhelmed and appreciate having a trusted expert to guide them.”