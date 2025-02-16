A NEW member of Lichfield City Council says he hopes his by-election victory will be the first of many for his party.

Dean Robertson won the Stowe ward seat earlier this week to become the first Reform UK representative to be elected on to any of the councils in the Lichfield district area.

The businessman said he believes the party could repeat their success in May when voters elect new members of Staffordshire County Council.

He said:

“I look forward to joining the city council to support positive change – and I hope this successful by-election win will encourage voters in Lichfield to vote for Reform UK in the Staffordshire County Council elections on 1st May.”

The success comes Reform UK also claimed third place in the Lichfield constituency in the General Election.

A party spokesperson said:

“Reform UK in Lichfield congratulates Dean on his successful Stowe by-election win. “This was only made possible by the concerted efforts of the party officers, members and volunteers who supported Dean’s campaign. “We especially thank those who voted for Dean – you have helped to establish the grassroots of our party in Lichfield and every vote will count to a positive future for the city.”