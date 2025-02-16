A RESIDENTIAL property in Lichfield could be converted into a dental surgery.

Plans have been drawn up for the work at 9 Queen Street.

Spires Dental Clinic, which currently operates from a neighbouring property, hopes to get permission for the change of use to expand its premises.

A planning statement said:

“We believe that increasing the footprint of the practice by incorporating 9 Queen Street is likely to cause the least harm to the significance of the asset by reducing subsequent wear and tear, and successive future changes. “An active and distinct hub dedicated to excellence in dental implant can only serve to improve both properties.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.