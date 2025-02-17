A LOCAL charity has announced that it is joining forces with 143 other hospices across Britain in a campaign to secure the future of end of life care.

St Giles Hospice is part of the National Hospice Legacy Campaign, which will run until 2nd March.

The initiative, brought together by Hospice UK under the banner This is Hospice Care, aims to ensure vital services remain available for future generations through gifts in wills.

St Giles Hospice spends close to £10million each year providing specialist care, with just 18% of this funded by the Government. The remainder comes from donations.

The Whittington-based charity says one in six patients are looked after thanks to money from legacy donors.

Elinor Eustace, chief executive of St Giles Hospice, said:

“Hospice care touches all our lives – whether for ourselves, a loved one or a friend. “At St Giles, we’re here to provide comfort, dignity and expert care through life’s most challenging times. But we simply couldn’t do this without the remarkable support of our community. “Gifts in wills, no matter the size, help ensure we can continue providing vital care for generations to come. These thoughtful donations make an extraordinary difference, funding specialist care and support when people need it most.”

To support those considering leaving a gift in their will, St Giles Hospice has partnered with Octopus Legacy to provide a free will-writing service. For more details visit www.stgileshospice.com/giftinwill.