LICHFIELD’S women enjoyed double success at the weekend as the Reds won 28-12 at Sale 1861 and the Greens triumphed 24-0 at Hucclecote Ladies.

The two bonus point victories boos the play-off and promotion hopes of the two respective teams.

The reds had struggled to cope with the bigger Sale pack in the reverse clash at Cooke Fields earlier this season, but this time three tries in the opening 20 minutes put the Cheshire side very much on the back foot.

Flanker Lottie Bozon scored an early try for Lichfield and it did not take long for both Kaz Kacirkova and Molly Draycott to use their pace to good effect two add two more, although hooker Hannah Kurtz got one back for the home team during this opening period.

To go into the second quarter 17-7 ahead was a great fillip for the city side and Draycott, on her 50th appearance, stretched this lead with a penalty just before the break.

The game was effectively settled when Sam Williams crossed the whitewash for the bonus point try and Draycott put over another penalty to add to one earlier conversion.

In the last ten minutes the hosts scored a second try through Megan Grant-Harris, but it was too late by then to affect the outcome.

The Green team made their first ever visit to Hucclecote at the same time and encountered a tough Gloucestershire side.

The contrast in styles of play contributed to the game’s interest and enhanced the value of the win.

With Emily Williams crossing twice within ten minutes of the start, the locals were given an unexpected wake up call.

On 25 minutes, Sarah Baugh took the lead out to 17 points, which also became the half time score.

Increasingly, this looked like it would also be the final outcome, but Williams took her personal contribution to three tries in the final minutes with Emelia Twesigye kicking a second conversion.