A LICHFIELD business says it hopes to create a “new beginning” after seeing its current location close.

Rub Me Tender BBQ has been impacted by the news that Trinity Brew Co had decided to shut.

The business updated supporters via a post on social media. They said:

“It is with a heavy heart that we write to inform you that Trinity Brew Co has closed, leading to Rub Me Tender BBQ losing its space at Trinity Brew. “It has been an incredible two-and-a-half years during which we have had the pleasure of serving amazing customers and forging great friendships. “While this may seem like the end of Rub Me Tender BBQ at this location, we see it as a new beginning.”