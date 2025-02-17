LOCAL jazz singer Lydia Rae will be making a welcome return to Lichfield for a concert featuring familiar tunes from the Great American Songbook and the golden age of musical theatre.

The Lydia Rae Ensemble will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 16th March.

Having performed across the UK and Europe, as well as supporting a number of big bands, the vocalist and composer will showcase a talent shaped through experience in opera, choral ensembles, jazz, gospel and musical theatre.

The concert will also feature an additional horn section from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire alongside other members of the ensemble, including keyboard player Ben Lawrence, double bass player Thomas Marsh and drummer Reece Downton.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Having made their Hub debut last year, the Lydia Rae Ensemble is back with a great setlist of classic songs, original compositions and an extra horn section “These are all super-talented young musicians and we can’t wait to hear them in action again.”

Tickets for the show are £16 and can be booked from the venue in person or online at thehubstmarys.co.uk.