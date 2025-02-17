COUNCIL tax bills are set to be increased by £5 a year for local residents, proposals from Lichfield District Council.

It follows confirmation that fire, police and county council precepts will also be on the rise.

The district council proposals mean a Band D household would pay £197.85 for services such as bin collections and street cleaning in 2025-26.

The increase of 2.59% equates to an extra £5 a year on a Band D property, but is below the maximum 2.99% allowed for district and borough councils.

The rise is expected to generate £8,215,000 for the local authority – up £286,000 compared to the previous year.

Despite the budget balancing this year, a report to council leaders said there is greater uncertainty and risk in future years. It added that a funding gap is projected from next year onwards and, subject to local government finance reforms, additional savings or options to generate additional income will remain necessary.

Due to the lack of single party overall control at Lichfield District Council, conversations are still taking place on what the make up of the final budget which is set to be presented to full council later this month will look like.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance and commissioning, said:

“Traditionally, we describe the medium term financial strategy (MTFS) as a living document in that we have leave to make amendments to them throughout the financial year but normally they crystallise throughout the months of January and February. “Never before has living document been as true as this year’s MTFS because as a council under no overall control it means that we are under a duty to consult with other parties who are at the table – and we have done so.”

Cabinet members at Lichfield District Council backed the proposed council tax increases and the budget covering 2025-26.

The plans will now be presented to the full council for a final decision on 25th February.

Cllr Strachan added:

“I tend to try and make the council tax decision as late as I possibly can because I don’t like to see this authority talking more than it needs to with what is such a regressive tax. “The core case I still believe should be a £5 increase for Band D houses. “I understand that a product of negotiation may be that view is not necessarily shared by all people that attend on 25th February and that may be subject to robust debate in the fullness of time.”