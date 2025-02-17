THE next round of a motorsport event giving drivers the chance to test their skills is coming to Lichfield.

The Cannock and District Car Club’s 2025 Wheelspin Autosolo Championship’s next stage will be held on 23rd February at Curborough Sprint Course.

The event will see drivers put their road cars to the test as they navigate slaloms, tight turns and hairpin bends against the clock.

A spokesperson said:

“Drivers under 17 without a driving licence can participate, but will need to demonstrate they can pull away, steer and stop a car safely and under control and will require a passenger with a driving licence to act as a navigator. “Courses are twisty but specifically designed to be non damaging so you can use your everyday car on a Sunday, and go to work in it on a Monday.”

Volunteers are also being sought to help ensure the smooth running of the event.

“Our days are very popular, but cannot run without our dedicated army of enthusiastic volunteer marshals. “We always welcome new volunteers and offer a fantastic day out quite literally in the middle of the action. “Roles include timekeepers, track marshals and scrutineers. You won’t need any previous experience as you will be helped by our friendly crew of experienced marshals. “If ever you’ve wondered how to get involved in motorsport then this is a great chance to come and give it a try.”

The events also raise money for good causes, with members and participants helping the club to hand over a £1,500 donation to the Midlands Air Ambulance.

For more details click here.