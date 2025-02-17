WORK is taking place to tidy up a shopping area in Burntwood.

Teams from Lichfield District Council are jet-washing pedestrian areas at Burntwood Shopping Centre at Sankey’s Corner.

The work is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

It was carried out thanks to funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to enhance retail areas in Lichfield and Burntwood.

The next phase will see the introduction of improvements to create areas which the local authority says will be “more welcoming and vibrant”.

Cllr Richard Holland, cabinet member for high street and economic development, said:

“I am really pleased with the clean-up operation at Sankey’s Corner – it makes such a difference. “The works to improve Burntwood town and Lichfield city centres will make both areas more attractive benefiting our retail and hospitality businesses.”

Areas covered by the project in Burntwood include High Street, Morley Road, Parkhill Road and Swan Island, while in Lichfield the city centre’s pedestrianised zone as well as Minster Pool Walk and The Friary are earmarked for a clean-up.