MULTI-INSTRUMENTALISTS Christina Alden and Alex Patterson will bring their songwriting prowess to Lichfield for a concert next month.

The Norwich-based duo have become renowned for their rich music featuring intertwining harmonies, accomplished musicianship and creative talents.

They will play at The Hub at St Mary’s in Lichfield city centre on 6th March.

Their music is inspired by the world around them, with a focus on the environment and nature along with the relationships between humans and the wild.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Folk fans are in for a real treat. These accomplished musicians sensitively deliver their songs with fabulous intertwining harmonies, always placing contemporary issues at the heart of their music.”

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk or from the venue in person.