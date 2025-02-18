A LICHFIELD shop will begin selling off fixtures and fittings as part of a closing down sale.

Friary Shoes has confirmed it will shut after talks to save the business failed.

As a result, the 120-year-old business is selling off all remaining stock – as well as fixtures and fittings.

Chairs, stools, mirrors, filing cabinets and ladders are among the items on offer.

A spokesperson for the store said:

“A massive thank you to everyone who has popped in over the past week to wish us well. “It’s been such an emotional period for us – but the love we have received has been overwhelming and we are so, so grateful.”

The store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre will be open from 10am to 5pm Wednesday to Saturday.